North Central Missouri College Board of Trustee to hold special meeting on Tuesday

Local News October 11, 2021 KTTN News
North Central Missouri College Website V2 (NCMC)
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Trustees of North Central Missouri College meet in a special session, Tuesday, October 12, 2021, to accept a grant.

The meeting begins at 12:30 in the Frey Administrative Building on the campus in Trenton.

College Chief of Staff Kristi Harris reports NCMC has received notice that approval was given for a Trio talent search grant. The trustees meet, she said, to approve positions for this grant and to discuss grant specifics with board members.

Personnel job descriptions also are listed on the college board agenda for the Tuesday meeting.

Post Views: 7
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.