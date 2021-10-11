North Central Missouri College Board of Trustee to hold special meeting on Tuesday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trustees of North Central Missouri College meet in a special session, Tuesday, October 12, 2021, to accept a grant.

The meeting begins at 12:30 in the Frey Administrative Building on the campus in Trenton.

College Chief of Staff Kristi Harris reports NCMC has received notice that approval was given for a Trio talent search grant. The trustees meet, she said, to approve positions for this grant and to discuss grant specifics with board members.

Personnel job descriptions also are listed on the college board agenda for the Tuesday meeting.

Related