Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton High School will host Fall Parent-Teacher Conferences this Thursday, October 14, 2021, from 2 until 7 o’clock.

Conferences may be scheduled in person, over the phone, or via Google Meet. Those desiring a conference must schedule ahead of time by selecting a time slot on the teacher’s Google Calendar or by calling or emailing the teacher.

For instructions on how to sign up for a conference, visit the Trenton High School website or call the office at 660 359-2291.

THS Counselor Taylor Ormsby and representatives from North Central Missouri College will host an informational session on college financial aid. It’s Thursday at 5:30 in the Media Center. No sign-up is necessary. Participants will have time afterward to ask questions and get assistance with the online registration process.

Rissler elementary school and Trenton Middle School also offer parent-teacher conferences this Thursday between 2 and 7 o’clock at their respective buildings.

Related