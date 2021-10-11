Audio: Missouri Days Marching Festival preparations in final phases for Saturday kickoff

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Preparations are in the final phases for the Missouri Days Marching Festival this Saturday in Trenton. On behalf of the local band committee, Phillip Ray discussed the number of entries as of Monday morning, October 11, 2021.

The number of bands coming to Trenton could still change before Saturday due to schools that may be impacted by COVID-19 and/or quarantines. Ray was asked how many bands are expected to march in the Saturday morning parade.

The Trenton R-9 Golden Bulldogs will be the lead band in the parade. Performance times Saturday for Trenton include the indoor auxiliary/color guard at 12:50; indoor percussion at 2:20; and the field show is at 5 o’clock.

As the host school, Trenton performs only in exhibition and will not be scored, but the performances will be critiqued by the visiting judges. Indoor events are at Trenton high school with auxiliaries starting at 10 and the percussion at 1:50. Field shows at C.F. Russell stadium begin at 2:45. The NCMC Dance Wave team performs after the last field show. Awards are scheduled at 6:45.

Bands pay a fee to participate in the festival, and there have been donations to defray costs. Admission is free for anyone attending the events at THS and the football stadium. The Trenton FFA Chapter will operate concession stands at both locations. To view the schedule for the bands, the list of judges and other information visit the Missouri Days Marching Festival website.

Related