North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center to host coloring contest

Local News October 6, 2020October 6, 2020 KTTN News
North Central Missouri Childrens Advocacy Center

The North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center in Trenton is hosting a “United to End Bullying Coloring Contest” for youth in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Participants can pick up pages at the advocacy center at 906 Main Street weekdays from 8 o’clock to 4:30 or download them from North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center website. Entries can be dropped off at the center, mailed back, or emailed to awhite@ncmochildren.org until November 30th. One entry will be accepted per individual.

The kindergarten through sixth-grade winner will receive a $25 Build A Bear gift card. The seventh through 12th-grade winner will receive a $25 Amazon gift card.

Contact the North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center for more information at 660-359-2874.

