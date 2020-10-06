North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center to host coloring contest

The North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center in Trenton is hosting a “United to End Bullying Coloring Contest” for youth in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Participants can pick up pages at the advocacy center at 906 Main Street weekdays from 8 o’clock to 4:30 or download them from North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center website. Entries can be dropped off at the center, mailed back, or emailed to awhite@ncmochildren.org until November 30th. One entry will be accepted per individual.

The kindergarten through sixth-grade winner will receive a $25 Build A Bear gift card. The seventh through 12th-grade winner will receive a $25 Amazon gift card.

Contact the North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center for more information at 660-359-2874.

