Missouri Department of Conservation awards grant funding for community forest improvements

The Missouri Department of Conservation recently awarded $366,446 to Missouri communities through its Tree Resource Improvement and Maintenance (TRIM) grant program. TRIM grants offer cost-share funding for government agencies, schools, and nonprofit groups to manage, improve or conserve trees on public lands.

“TRIM grants help communities with tree management-related activities that help keep neighborhood trees healthy and thriving,” said MDC Community Forestry Coordinator Russell Hinnah. “Grant funds are matched by each grant recipient to help with tree inventories, pruning, planting, removals, and educational programs.”

Trees in Missouri cities and towns provide an amazing number of benefits. They reduce air and water pollution, impact heating and cooling costs, and increase real estate values. They can improve physical and mental health and are even associated with reduced crime rates. Trees and green spaces help get people outside, fostering active living and neighborhood pride.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has really shown us how valuable our outdoor spaces are for our physical and mental well-being, and trees are a huge part of that,” said Hinnah. “Whether you are relaxing with your family at a park or getting some exercise on a local trail, you are benefiting from well-managed trees this program supports.”

Many of this year’s grant recipients will use the funding to conduct tree inventories, which are a critical first step in managing community forests. Counting the number of trees, tracking what species, and what condition the trees are in can help communities better plan for taking care of them.

MDC has awarded 41 grants this year. TRIM grant recipients for 2020 include:

City of Hermann—Education, Planting, $10,000

City of Gladstone—Removal, $10,000

County of Clay—Removal, Education, Planting, $10,000

City of Crestwood—Inventory, $10,000

City of Rolla—Inventory, Removal, $10,000

City of Joplin—Pruning, $10,000

Little Creek Nature Center—Inventory, Education, $5,750

City of Brentwood—Planting, $10,000

Louis/East Central MCFC—Education, $10,000

City of Kansas City—Inventory, $10,000

City of Ash Grove—Removal, Planting, $9,254

City of Perryville—Removal, Education, Planting, $10,000

City of Wildwood—Planting, $9,885

University of Missouri-Landscaping Services—Removal, Education, Planting, $10,000

City of Warrensburg– Removal, Education, Planting, $6,834

Springfield Tree City USA Advisory Committee—Nursery Establishment, $10,000

Heartland Conservation Association—Inventory, Education, $10,000

City of Glendale—Inventory, Removal, Planting, $8,041

Truman State University—Removal, Pruning, Planting, $10,000

City of Parkville—Removal, Pruning, $7,320

City of Sedalia—Inventory, Pruning, Education, Planting, $10,000

Viva Cuba, Inc.—Removal, Education, Planting, $10,000

City of Kirksville—Planting, $10,000

City of University City—Inventory, $9,437

City of Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation—Inventory, $4,875

City of Shrewsbury—Pruning, Education, Planting, $4,930

Northwest Missouri State University—Removal, Pruning, Planting, $9,811

City of Bridgeton—Inventory, $5,454

City of Manchester—Inventory, Education, Planting, $9,783

City of Farber—Inventory, Removal, Pruning, $4,341

Forest ReLeaf of Missouri—Education, $10,000

Poplar Bluff Park Department—Planting, $7,044

Bridging the Gap, Inc.—Education, Planting, $10,000

City of Bel-Nor—Removal, Pruning, Planting, $10,000

City of Liberty Parks & Rec Dept—Pruning, Education, $5,250

City of St. Charles Parks & Rec Dept—Removal, Pruning, $10,000

City of Ladue—Removal, Pruning, $10,000

Pasadena Park—Inventory, Removal, Pruning, Planting, $10,000

Pasadena Hills—Removal, Pruning, Planting, $10,000

Downtown Marceline—Removal, Education, Planting, $8,438

University of Missouri-St. Louis—Removal, Pruning, $10,000

For more information, visit MDC’s website at www.mdc.mo.gov/trim.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares