Grundy County Commission approves additional CARES Act funding; enrolls in cost-share program

The Grundy County Commission approved CARES Act funding Tuesday morning. The funding included $37,955.59 for the City of Trenton, $15,682.27 for Grundy County, and $2,600 for the Newtown-Harris School District.

The commission voted to enroll in a Missouri Department of Transport cost-share program in conjunction with the Natural Resources Conservation Service Streambank Stabilization Program to stabilize the river bank northwest of the Highway 6 Thompson River Bridge. Michael Marriott with MoDOT discussed cost-share options. The proposed cost incurred by the county would be about $43,750 to assist with the $350,000 project.

Work continues on Federal Emergency Management Agency sites. Road and Bridge employees are staging fill material to be used at the Berry Bridge in the Meyers Township.

Information has been submitted on GPS coordinates for the Berry Bridge site as requested by FEMA. The county is awaiting confirmation.

A request for proposals is being prepared for a 911 communications build-out project. The project would replace existing radio transmission equipment used by law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical services. The proposal is to include a hybrid system that would allow analog and digital format radios to be used. It would also be required to meet the state standard of 90/90 coverage on mobile radio units.

The Community Emergency Response Team will hold training on October 17th.

