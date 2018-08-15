North 65 Center in Trenton announces the hiring of a new Administrator

The North 65 Center in Trenton has announced that they have a new administrator.

Karen Otto of rural Trenton began duties this week, succeeding Connie Reed who was the interim administrator following the resignation of Sarah Maloney.

Mrs. Otto brings banking and bookkeeping experience to the administrator job previously working more than 20 years for Great Western Bank at Princeton, then six years as a bookkeeper at the Newtown Harris School District.

Grundy County Council of Aging recently selected Mrs. Otto from the candidates for the full-time position. The senior center functions in large part on volunteers. Otto said while she appreciates the volunteers they have, the North 65 Center can always use more. Those interested in volunteering may call the center at 359-3058.

On behalf of the Northwest Missouri Area Agency on Aging, Mrs. Otto said a survey will be conducted in the near future regarding what the public likes, or dislikes about the North 65 Center. Participants in the survey will also be able to make suggestions.

Like this: Like Loading...