“Heroes versus Celebrities” softball game scheduled for September 8th

Players are sought for the annual Trenton Heroes versus Celebrities softball games to be held next month.

The games will be played at the Griffin Ballfield in Trenton the evening of September 8th with opening ceremonies at 6 o’clock, with two games to follow.

A concession stand will open prior to the games at 5:30 and an autographed Royals baseball item is to be auctioned.

Anyone interested in playing on the Celebrities or Trenton Heroes teams should call Brenda Thorne at 660-654-0128 or Judie Leininger at 660-359-5123.

