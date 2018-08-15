Audio: Northwest Missouri teen accused of hanging, killing pet dog

(Missourinet) – A northwest Missouri teenager faces felony charges for allegedly hanging a dog this year from a tree and killing the pet. Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice tells Missourinet affiliate KMA in Shenandoah, Iowa that 17-year-old Lincoln Pope of Pickering is accused of torturing and mutilating a family dog and wrapping a cable around its neck in nearby Hopkins.

Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice says 17-year-old Lincoln Pope of Pickering faces felony charges in the dog’s death. “This is an important case,” Rice says. “There are some folks that are nervous, startled, and worried about their own pets. It’s our job to make sure people feel safe in their own homes and safe with their animals. We’re taking this seriously and will pursue it as far as we can.”

Pope has been released from jail after posting $5,000 bond. If convicted, Pope faces up to four years in prison and fines of up to 10,000-dollars. Pickering, Missouri is located approximately 10-miles north of Maryville.

