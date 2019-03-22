Newtown-Harris School to hold fundraiser for FFA members

A fundraising dinner and auction will be held at the Newtown-Harris School to sponsor FFA members attending the Washington Leadership Conference in June.

The dinner will be served in the school gym on the evening of March 30th from 5 o’clock to 6:30 with the auction to start at 6:45.

Auction items include FFA members sold for work, quilts, a chainsaw, a Clay County, Iowa Fair vacation package, cinnamon rolls, and pies. There will also be a raffle for pork, beef, and poultry as well as door prizes.

Past Newtown-Harris American Degree recipients will be honored.