Trenton City Council to consider ordinances at Monday meeting

The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board will meet prior to the Trenton City Council at the City Hall Monday.

The Building and Nuisance Board will review one property at 6 o’clock that evening. The agenda shows 1802 Carnes will be reviewed under findings of fact. Other items on the agenda include 2018-2019 demolition as well as updates on current structures and nuisances.

The Trenton City Council will consider two ordinances regarding agreements at 7 o’clock on Monday night, March 25.

The ordinances would approve agreements with American Fire Training Systems for a fire training tower and with the Green Hills Animal Shelter for a contract for shelter care of animals found in the City of Trenton. Other items on the agenda include discussion of an ordinance regarding snow removal from sidewalks, an appointment to the Police Personnel Board, approval of pad and pole mount transformer bids as well as a loan from the electric fund to the wastewater fund, and discussion of a use tax.

A closed session is also listed for personnel.