Free sports physical examinations to be offered to Trenton R-9 students

Wright Memorial Hospital and the Grundy County Health Department have joined forces to offer free sports physical exams for Trenton R-9 students planning to participate in athletics, cheerleading, color guard, and marching band activities during the 2019-2020 school year.

Free sports physical exams will be offered on March 27 and April 3 from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group in Trenton. The Trenton R-9 School District will provide transportation and appointments are not required. Parents/Guardians do not have to accompany the student if the paperwork has been completed and signed by a parent/guardian.

All paperwork will be sent home with students on Friday, March 22 but is also available on the Trenton R-IX website. Questions can be answered by contacting the Middle School at 359-4328 and High School office at 359-2291.