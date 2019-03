The Grundy County R-5 Junior/Senior Prom will be held next week.

The “Memories”-themed event will start in the high school gym March 30th with pictures at 6 o’clock.

The public is invited to attend the Grand March and coronation of the king and queen, which will begin at 7 o’clock. All seniors are royalty candidates.

The dinner and dance begin at 7:30 and continues until 11 o’clock.