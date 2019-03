The Grundy County Republican Central Committee invites the public to the Seventh Legislative District Lincoln Days in April.

The event will start in the gym of the Ketcham Community Center on the North Central Missouri College campus in Trenton April 13th at noon. The cost is $20.00 per person with interested individuals to RSVP is required by April 5th.

Contact Courtney Campbell to RSVP at 660-635-2105.