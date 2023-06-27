Newtown-Harris Board of Education completes training in Kirksville

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Dustin Lewis and members of the Newtown-Harris R-111 School District Board of Education, recently completed school board training sessions sponsored by the Missouri Association of Rural Education (MARE) held at the Holiday Inn in Kirksville, Missouri.

With the enactment of Senate Bill 380, “The Outstanding Schools Act of 1993,” all newly elected/appointed school board members must complete at least eighteen hours and thirty minutes of orientation and training within one year following their election/appointment.

Specific topics included in the training sessions were: Establishment of the Board and Responsibilities; The Effective Board Member; Public School Laws of Missouri (including the Missouri Open Meetings and Record Law); School Policies; School Finance; Assessment of Students and the Local School District; Information about Preventing the Sexual Abuse of Children; Emergency Preparedness, Safety, and Security of Schools and District Long Range Planning (CSIP).

Attendance at the sessions, along with the successful completion of the pre-training requirements, fulfills the required 18.5 hours of certification training. Training is only provided by organizations that have received approval from the State Board of Education. MARE annually provides training at several locations around the state.

Visit the Missouri Association of Rural Education website to learn more about the organization.

Related