Newtown-Harris Board of Education approves bus maintenance agreement and purchase of math curriculum

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approved a cooperative bus maintenance agreement and the purchase of a math curriculum on July 13th.

The bus maintenance agreement is with Princeton and was for $8,400. The Bridges Math curriculum was purchased for $8,671.25 through The Math Learning Center.

The board approved MFA Oil’s gas and diesel bid.

Organizational membership was approved with the Missouri Association of Rural Education for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Special Education Core Assurance/504 Plan was approved.

Breanna Millar was hired as a cook/food service director.

Superintendent Doctor Matt Copeland was designated as the 2022-2023 Title 9 Compliance Director. Principal Kim Palmer was designated as the 2022-2023 Drug Testing Coordinator.

The board confirmed the tax rate hearing will be on August 10th at 7 p.m. The regularly scheduled meeting will follow at 7:15.

The board discussed increasing the extra milk price to the same as the regular milk price.

During Copeland’s report, he said Palmer worked on the 21st Century grant and completed the application this month. Newtown-Harris will receive $38,795, pending approval, which is up from last year. The money will help with expenses related to the district’s after-school program and tutoring.

Copeland reported several sections of the buildings were inventoried by the crew of Mic Halferty with maintenance while organizing its work. The crew also finished a landscaping project to help deter water from the elementary school. There is more work to do, but Copeland believes the school will look great when school starts this fall.

He has leads and suggestions for a band teacher and a counselor. He is optimistic the district can have solutions in time for school.