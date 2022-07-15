Mercer County Fair officials announce results of Swine, Rabbit and Poultry Shows

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Results have been released from July 14th’s Swine, Rabbit, and Poultry shows at the Mercer County Fair.

Johannes Oaks of Newtown showed the grand champion boar at the Swine Show. Chase Bowen of Hamilton had the reserve champion boar and reserve champion market hog. The grand champion gilt was shown by Gage Miller of Hamilton. The grand champion market hog and reserve champion gilt were shown by Emily Oswalt. She also received senior showmanship and Easter Memorial showmanship. Junior showmanship went to Hadley Corbin of Hamilton. Adult showmanship went to Caleb Gilgour.

Carlie Kleeman of Braymer had the best in show 6 class for the rabbit show. She also received junior showmanship. Remington Mathews of Princeton had the reserve best in show 6 class. Lance Jacobs of Eagleville had the best in show 4 class and received senior showmanship. The reserve best in show 4 class was shown by McKenzie Bauman of Maysville.

For the Poultry Show at the Mercer County Fair, Vanessa Ray of Unionville had the best in show large fowl and received senior showmanship. Lance Jacobs had the best in show waterfowl, reserve best in show waterfowl, and reserve best in show large fowl. The best in show bantams was shown by Carly Sheil of Kellerton, Iowa. Jacob Smith had the reserve best in show bantams and received junior showmanship.