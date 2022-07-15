Missouri man sentenced to 10 years in prison for carjacking and illegal firearm

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri, man has been sentenced in federal court for carjacking and using the victim’s debit card to withdraw $500 from his bank account.

Regginald Dace Jr., 20, Kansas City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark on Wednesday, July 13, to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

On Oct. 21, 2021, Dace pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and one count of using a firearm during a crime of violence.

Co-defendant Abdul M. Williams, 21, was sentenced to 15 years and 11 months in federal prison without parole on Nov. 29, 2021, after pleading guilty to his involvement in the same carjacking as well as pleading guilty, in a separate and unrelated case, to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. The court also ordered Dace and Williams to pay $1,500 in restitution to their victim.

Dace, Williams, and an unidentified juvenile were given a ride by the victim, identified in court documents as “J.D.”, on Sept. 9, 2020. When they stopped at a gas station on Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Mo., Dace put a gun to the victim’s head and threatened to “blow his brains out.” According to the victim, Dace and the juvenile each held the gun to his head at different times. They took the victim’s credit and bank debit card from his pocket and demanded the personal identification number (PIN) associated with the debit card. Williams withdrew $500 from the victim’s bank account, using an ATM inside the gas station.

The victim was forced at gunpoint to move from the driver’s seat to the back seat of his vehicle, a black 2015 GMC Sierra, and the juvenile got into the driver’s seat. They drove to a bank at 4920 Main Street and attempted to withdraw more money from an ATM with the victim’s debit card. However, the bank’s daily limit for ATM withdrawals had already been met with the original $500 withdrawal, so they were unsuccessful. They damaged the victim’s vehicle by side-swiping a pylon while attempting to use the ATM.

They demanded the victim’s home address. When he didn’t give them the address, they used his GPS to obtain his home address, and the victim was driven to his home. When they arrived at his home, the victim was able to get out of the vehicle and escape. Dace, Williams, and the juvenile drove away in the victim’s vehicle.

At approximately 5 p.m. the same day, law enforcement officers located the victim’s unoccupied parked vehicle. When Dace, Williams, and the juvenile got into the vehicle and Dace began driving, officers attempted a car check. The vehicle initially stopped, but then fled eastbound on East 39th Street. After a brief pursuit, all three fled from the vehicle on foot. Dace was found hiding on the roof of a structure at 3922 Troost Avenue and taken into custody.

The victim stated he has received threats of violence for cooperating with the police on his case. The victim said in response, that he has rarely been able to leave his residence and has taken precautions to fortify his household against the threats.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashleigh A. Ragner. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department.