Newtown-Harris Board of Education accepts resignation, begin putting together school calendar for next year

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education accepted a resignation at the latest meeting on January 11th from High School Social Studies Teacher Samuel Torbett. The contract for Superintendent Lucas McKinnis was extended.

McKinnis reported the school calendar process for the next school year and the 2021-2022 budget process are beginning.

Principal Amy Carlson congratulated Payton Miller and Sarah Garcia for being named this year’s Homecoming king and queen.

McKinnis reported Homecoming went well and expressed appreciation to the community for its understanding and support of students and Newtown-Harris’s extra- and co-curricular activities.

Newtown-Harris will participate in basketball tournaments in Milan through Saturday and in Meadville from January 25th through 30th.

