Princeton Board of Education approves 2021-2022 school calendar

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved a resolution at a meeting on January 11th supporting the extension of paid leave for all employees instructed to not report for work who did not exhaust the former Emergency Paid Sick Leave.

The Families First COVID-19 Response Act, which provided two weeks or up to 80 hours of Emergency Paid Sick Leave for qualifying reasons related to COVID-19 expired December 31st. Employers were no longer required to provide paid time off to employees for any of the COVID-19-related reasons under the Emergency Paid Sick Leave or Expanded Family Medical Leave Act.

The board received an update on COVID-19 procedures. As of the morning of January 12th, Princeton R-5 had two active cases, with 29 recovered.

The 2021-2022 school calendar was approved. The start date is August 24th, and the completion date is May 18th, 2022. All snow days are built into the calendar, which totals 1,115.7 hours. That exceeds the state’s minimum of 1,044 hours.

Several resignations were approved in a closed session. Those included Elementary Special Education Teacher Ashley Mason, High School Teacher Susan Culver, Ag/FFA Teacher Bran Williams, and Girls Basketball Coach Bill Goodin.

The board also approved a contract extension of Superintendent Jerry Girdner through the 2023-2024 school year. Salary will be determined after the board evaluates upcoming staff salary schedules.

