Polo man charged with assaulting corrections officer at Caldwell County Jail

A Polo man has been charged with third-degree felony assault, Special victim, after allegedly assaulting a Caldwell County Jail detention staff member when the man was a county inmate.

Sixty-three-year-old Jacob Dale Bishop is next to appear in court on January 14th. He is being held on no bond.

A probable cause affidavit from Sergeant Tony Kirkendoll with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office accuses Bishop of hitting a corrections officer in the face with a closed fist. It is noted Bishop and the officer denied medical attention, and there were no visible injuries.

