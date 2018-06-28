New resource available for entrepreneurs in northwest Missouri

The Northwest Missouri Roundtable of Economic Developers announces there is a new resource network for entrepreneurs in the 18-county northwest Missouri region.

NWMO SourceLink provides entrepreneurs a resource they can use to start, scale, and accelerate their businesses. The organization connects area entrepreneurs and business owners to business-building resources they need.

NWMO SourceLink (NWMOSourceLink) has adopted the SourceLink model to help entrepreneurs and grow regional entrepreneurship. SourceLink provides tools and consulting to help cities and regions identify, map, and leverage their local resources and measure their entrepreneurial efforts. More than 100 organizations are part of the NWMO SourceLink network.

The organizations include small business development groups, government entities, loan programs, libraries, chambers of commerce, technical or legal assistance providers, and organizations specializing in helping women and/or minorities. Partners provide a variety of services, including business plan development, market analysis, financing, operations assistance, and education.

The resource network can be accessed online by clicking HERE.

