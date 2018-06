The Sullivan County Fair Queen and Junior Miss Fair Queen will be crowned Friday night, June 29th with the pageant being held at the Milan Community Building at 7 o’clock.

Contestants for the Sullivan County Fair Queen are Kenna Michael and Katlynn Sylvester. Contestants for the Junior Miss Fair Queen are Gracey Gordon, Mia Salas, Lillian Fordyce, and Mazie Jacobs.

