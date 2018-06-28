Solid waste collection event set for Saturday in Milan

The collection of old tires, appliances, electronics, and more will be held Saturday, June 30th in Milan.

The solid waste recycling event is for residential users only and those with eligible items to be disposed of are to take them to 912 East 3rd Street between 9 and 12 noon. The location is behind the businesses: MFA and Pet Poultry Products.

Items that are accepted for a fee this Saturday will include passenger car and tractor tires, computer systems, printers, fax machines, and televisions. Fees range from $2.00 per passenger tire up to $20.00 for tractor tires and large TVs. The Sullivan County collection event will accept, free of charge, miscellaneous electronics, cell phones, household hazardous waste in original containers, paint, oil, transmission or brake fluids, aerosol cans, herbicides, and pesticides. In addition, the event will allow disposal of scrap metal, ink cartridges as well as household and car batteries.

Saturday’s solid waste collection in Milan is coordinated by the Solid Waste Management District which has an office in Trenton.

