New Orscheln Farm and Home store in Trenton opens for business

Orscheln Farm and Home opened the doors to its new Trenton store at 1840 E. 28th St. Wednesday morning.

The newly renovated space houses more than 39,000 square feet. The increased space allows for expanded Clothing and Footwear departments that will carry a wider assortment of products from trusted brands like Ariat, Twisted X, Carhartt, and Wrangler.

“We are excited to be in a new location that is a better facility and easier for our customers to access,” says District Manager Tisha Avery. “Orscheln has been part of the Trenton community for many years, and we hope that both long-time and new customers will stop in to see the new store.”

An Open House Celebration is planned for May 26 – June 6 and will feature sales and specials to celebrate the new location.

