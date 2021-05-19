North Central Missouri College Ag Club elects officers for 2021-2022

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri College AG Club/PAS chapter has elected officers for the 2021-22 school year. Elected to offices are.

President: Abby Dobbins; Brunswick, MO

Secretary: Taylor Hileman; Grain Valley, MO

1 st VP: Bryce Wolf; Mooresville, MO

VP – Recruiting: Makayla Eads; Lathrop, MO

VP – Activities: Jamie Mathis; Lawson, MO

Student Representative: Jared Meisberger; Greenwood, MO

Student Representative: Ava Gottman; Monroe City, MO

The National PAS Organization was founded in 1980 in Kansas City. Its mission is to provide opportunities for individual growth, leadership, and career preparation. North Central Missouri College is a charter member of both the Missouri and National PAS organizations.

North Central Missouri College offers Associate of Applied Science and Associate of Arts transfer degrees which emphasize Agriculture & Natural Resources, along with certificates in Ag Business, Ag Operations Technology, Crop Production, Equine and Livestock Management. For more information about these programs or AG Club/PAS, contact Agriculture Instructors Jack Green ([email protected]) or Rustin Jumps ([email protected]) or (660) 359-3948 x1336/1314.

