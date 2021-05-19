National FFA announces in-person convention with a virtual program for 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The National FFA Organization announced that they would hold their annual in-person convention this fall in the city of Indianapolis. The event, which traditionally brings more than 65,000 attendees, will take place Oct. 27-30.

Expected in-person events during the convention include the American FFA Degree Ceremony; Career Success Tours; competitive events; delegate business sessions; entertainment; the National FFA Expo and shopping mall; general sessions; student and teacher workshops; and the National Days of Service.

In addition to the in-person event, the organization will also offer a virtual program, including student and teacher workshops, the virtual FFA Blue Room, National Days of Service, and the streaming of general sessions.

“We are excited to come back to the great city of Indianapolis that has been such a gracious host to us in years past,” said Mandy Hazlett, associate director of convention and events at the National FFA Organization. “We know convention will look a bit different this year, but we are excited to offer this opportunity to our student members once again.”

In 2020, the organization canceled the in-person event due to the COVID-19 pandemic and instead offered a virtual experience.

“While convention looked a little different in 2020 than we were used to, our members showed their ability to adapt and create meaningful experiences while still celebrating FFA and agricultural education,” Dr. James Woodard, national FFA advisor, said. “We are excited to bring an in-person event back to our members and the city of Indianapolis.”

The in-person National FFA Convention & Expo returns to Indianapolis this year as part of the organization’s long-term hosting partnership with Indianapolis that will run through 2033.

“Our state is thrilled to safely host the FFA annual convention again right here in the heart of the heartland,” Gov. Eric J. Holcomb said. “This event brings together some of our country’s top future leaders, and I am excited to see what opportunities come from it.”

“Indy’s proven track record of hosting in-person events is grounded by the Indiana Convention Center’s $7 million in new health and safety upgrades, allowing Indy to safely welcome 250,000 attendees in addition to hosting March Madness in its entirety, ” said Visit Indy’s President and CEO Leonard Hoops. “We are extremely grateful to the entire National FFA team for its continued confidence in Indy and commitment to keeping its convention on track.”

“Throughout the year, FFA members across the country have shown their resiliency and ability to adapt as we faced new challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic,” National FFA President Doster Harper said. “Our team has been inspired by these members as they have continued to find new and creative ways to live to serve. It is because of their perseverance that we are thrilled to offer an in-person event to our members as we celebrate this future generation of leaders. We have shown that with dedication and determination, we can be our authentic selves and make a difference in our communities.”

For more information, visit the National FFA website.

