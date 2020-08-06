New cases of COVID-19 reported in three area counties

Additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported in area counties.

The Sullivan County Health Department confirms four additional positive cases of COVID-19. That brings Sullivan County’s total to 139 with six active. The new positive cases have been determined to be community related.

The Caldwell County Health Department reports the county has 44 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of three. Thirty-five cases are confirmed, and nine are probable. Sixteen are active, and 27 have recovered. There has been one COVID-19-related death in Caldwell County.

The Livingston County Health Center reports it received notification of two additional positive cases of COVID-19. That brings Livingston County’s total to 56. The new cases are isolating at home.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares