Kirksville woman charged with murder pleads “Not Guilty”

A Kirksville woman charged with murder—first degree in Sullivan County after a child death investigation entered a plea of not guilty in Division One of Circuit Court Wednesday, August 5th. Online court information shows 28 year old Makuya Stephanie Kambamba waived formal arraignment. The case was passed to September 9th (at 9 am) for setting or disposition.

Kambamba has also been charged with murder—second degree, involuntary manslaughter—first degree, involuntary manslaughter—second degree, and abuse or neglect of a child—resulting in death—no sexual contact.

The Highway Patrol previously reported the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office requested the Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control assist with an investigation in May in which it was determined Kambamba gave birth to a live infant in the restroom toilet inside a private business. Other media outlets identified the business as Smithfield Foods of Milan.

An autopsy performed by the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office was said to reveal evidence consistent with a drowning victim.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares