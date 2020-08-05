Resurfacing on Highway 6 delayed reaching Trenton

Resurfacing on Route 6 from U.S. Route 69 to the Muddy Creek Bridge just east of U.S. Route 65 in Trenton was delayed and will move into the city of Trenton beginning next week.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. to complete the multi-stage project to resurface and improve shoulders throughout the project limits and to rehabilitate sidewalks within the city of Trenton. Sidewalk rehabilitation within Trenton has been ongoing since the beginning of May and will continue through August.

One portion of resurfacing on U.S. Route 69 and Route 6 from Interstate 35 to Route V will wrap up this week. Crews had planned to wrap up last week but were delayed by weather. The portion of the resurfacing project in Trenton on Route 6 from the railroad bridge to the Muddy Creek Bridge is expected to begin Monday, Aug. 10. (Route 6 between Route V and Trenton will receive a different surface treatment under a separate contract. The schedule for that project has not yet been determined.)

In Trenton, where the roadway is four-lanes wide, one lane each direction may be closed. A 12-foot width restriction throughout the project will be in place until all work is complete. Motorists will encounter delays and may wish to seek an alternate route.

Additional stages of work yet to be completed are: rumble strip, guardrail and pavement marking installation; signal work at Route 6 and Main Street in Trenton; and overlay on remaining sections of roadway in Trenton after all sidewalk work is complete.

All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change.

