NCMC Students and staff donate to Community Food Pantry of Grundy County

Faculty and staff of North Central Missouri College recently held a food drive on campus for non-perishables to donate to the Community Food Pantry of Grundy County.

Over 600 pounds of food were collected and taken to the pantry to help with restocking after Thanksgiving and holiday distribution.

Also donated to the Community Food Pantry of Grundy County, were items collected by NCMC student organizations FCA/RHA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes/Residence Hall Association) food drive that took place during the NCMC women and men’s basketball games. Along with numerous amounts of canned foods, the organizations were also able to donate proceeds collected.