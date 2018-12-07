Unruly man arrested after repeatedly yelling at officer preparing Boy Scout presentation

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports the arrest of an adult male who yelled at a deputy while the deputy prepared a presentation for a Boy Scout group.

Cox says the man arrived at the sheriff’s office shortly before Deputy Nicholas Leadbetter was to start the presentation. The man yelled about being at the police department and saying he wanted a form, however, he reportedly would not calm down and allow Leadbetter to assist him.

Leadbetter requested the man leave the building and property multiple times, and a second deputy arrived due to the loud disturbance in the building. The man was escorted out and told he had to leave or would be arrested for trespassing. He allegedly told the deputy he would not leave, resisted arrest and was then placed on the ground by deputies and arrested.

The man was later released on a summons with a full report being submitted to the prosecuting attorney for consideration.