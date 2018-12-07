MoDOT planned road work for the week of December 10th, 2018

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in North Missouri planned for the week of December 10 through the 16th from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change and may be postponed during inclement weather.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, Dec. 10 – 14

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Signal work at U.S. Route 36, Dec. 10

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Signal work at South Belt Wal-Mart, Dec. 10 – 15

Interstate 229 – CLOSED for ramp work at the southbound off-ramp to Felix Street (Exit 6.2), Dec. 11, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Milling westbound from the Livingston County line to Route 13, Dec. 12 – 13

Carroll County

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 341 to County Road 351, Dec. 12, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route WW – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 281 to County Road 291, Dec. 13, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Milling from King Hill Road to Route 11, Dec. 10 – 11

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching from Route 139 (Meadville Junction) to the Macon County line, Dec. 10 – 14

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to U.S. Route 46 (Ravenwood), Dec. 11 – 12

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to Route A, Dec. 13

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE at the East Medicine Creek Bridge after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. For more information, visit https://www.modot.org/node/7084

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE at the Middle Fork of the Grand River after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. For more information, visit the project’s web page at https://www.modot.org/worth-county-route-yy-bridge-replacement-over-middle-fork-grand-river