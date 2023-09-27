North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees discusses enrollment growth and credit hours

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Headcount and credit hours were discussed at the North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees meeting on September 26.

Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Tristan Londre reported that Surgical Technology enrollment grew by 89% in headcount, and Radiology Technology increased by 38%. Sonography introduced 36 students from none previously.

NCMC’s Allied Health programs, in their first year at Savannah, have a combined total of 126 students. Londre mentioned that there are additional students not enrolled this semester who are awaiting seats and are actively being advised.

The Business Associate in Applied Science program saw a growth of 24%, and Occupational Therapy Assisting increased by 27%. Medical Lab Technology experienced its highest enrollment with nine students.

The number of students enrolled in the Associates in Arts Teaching Program increased by 13% compared to last fall. A two-year growth of 55% was observed.

Londre stated that NCMC boasts “amazing” enrollment statistics compared to other institutions nationwide.

President Dr. Lenny Klaver reported that the overall headcount for NCMC has risen by 4.2% since last fall, with 1,844 students enrolled for 17,794 credit hours. This represents a credit hour growth of 5.4%.

Excluding high school students, the headcount has increased by 7.2% from the previous year, with 1,210 students enrolled for 14,535 credit hours. This indicates a 6.4% increase in credit hours for non-high school students. Klaver highlighted the increase in students attending regular college classes.

He emphasized that the current headcount is the highest in NCMC’s history, surpassing the fall 2018 headcount by 10 students. The total credit hours rank as the third highest on record.

Londre announced that the Missouri State Board of Nursing will visit on September 27 and 28. This visit will encompass the routine approval that takes place every five years and the approval of the new Savannah site.

NCMC will welcome representatives from the Northwest Missouri State University leadership team at the Savannah Campus on October 2 for a signing ceremony. Londre mentioned that the event will feature the signing of 14 articulation agreements, in addition to 14 others signed earlier this year. He emphasized that these agreements will simplify the transfer process to Northwest for NCMC students.

Klaver conversed with Matt Wallace, the college’s lead auditor from KPM CPAs and Advisors, and shared that NCMC received a clean audit. He praised Vice President of Business and Finance Tyson Otto, the Business Office staff, Financial Aid Director Kimberly Meeker, and her team. Alicia Endicott and Tricia Key from the Development Office also received commendation regarding the NCMC Foundation’s financials. Klaver added that Wallace mentioned how NCMC facilitates the auditors’ tasks.

Klaver met with Endicott and Campaign Consultant Rich Gross for the “Transforming Lives, Empowering People” campaign and held a final meeting with the campaign executive committee. He mentioned a soft close for the campaign in October, but fundraising efforts will persist throughout the year. He expressed confidence in the campaign’s success.

Updates on Main Campus projects were provided by Klaver. He mentioned awaiting landscaping companies to evaluate and design plans for Alexander Hall, expected to visit this week. Core sampling is required before proceeding with the foundation and footings for the new Russ Derry Practice Facility.

Klaver attended a disaster preparedness meeting with Trenton R-9 School District Superintendent Daniel Gott and other Grundy County representatives. They discussed potential tabletop exercises and a large-scale public drill. Klaver revealed plans for a disaster simulation next year.

At the Rural Community College Alliance National Conference, Klaver presented on the convergence of the Capital Campaign and Strategic Plan. He felt his presentation was well-received and talked about the extensive collaboration and teamwork at NCMC.

Chief Information Officer Jennifer Triplett updated on the Information Technology Services’ activities over the past month. This included implementing employee multifactor authentication, enhancing the website directory, improving single sign-on capabilities, and upgrading PowerCampus.

Work also involved MOREnet circuit upgrades and analysis. Triplett mentioned that MOREnet collaborated with NCMC’s telecommunication providers to enhance the college’s Trenton-based circuits, ensuring their future viability.

MOREnet network engineers also worked with IT Services to analyze current network traffic and predict bandwidth requirements at the Trenton and Savannah sites. Triplett confirmed that NCMC would maintain its current bandwidth.

Green Hills Head Start Director Janet Gott reported that the Head Start centers are at full capacity, with ongoing application submissions.

The Brookfield centers have consolidated in terms of licensing. Children are now permitted to dine in the Brookfield basement, a process that took approximately a year to approve.

A report on the Math, Science, and Social Science Department was presented at the September 26 NCMC Board of Trustees meeting.

Department instructors Lindsey Oram, Maryellen Harman, and Susan Stull showcased what transpires within their classrooms through photos and videos. They updated on subjects like Behavioral Health Support, American History, Math, Biology, Zoology, Geography, Chemistry, and Psychology.

The topic of artificial intelligence in classrooms was also broached. They acknowledged its positive applications but also noted that students using AI for assignments would be reported.

Oram highlighted that the Math, Science, and Social Science Department educates over 2,000 students each semester.

English Instructor Melinda Matter introduced herself as a new faculty member.

On September 26, the North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approved the acquisition of 20 heifers weighing 545 pounds each for the Barton Farm Campus. Purchased from the North Missouri Livestock Auction, the total cost amounted to $30,315.90. Barton Farm Manager Rustin Jumps recommended the purchase.

The board renewed NCMC’s service contract with MOREnet at a cost of $51,514.20, effective from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024. MOREnet supplies internet services to the Main, Barton, and Savannah campuses and also offers NCMC’s Akamai cybersecurity solution. The renewal, proposed by Information Technology Services, will be financed by the Computer Operations Budget.

Several items were declared surplus by the board, including a John Deere mower seat, two wheelbarrows, two metal shelves, a motorized broom, two pallets of expired hand sanitizer, a pallet of window air conditioning units, a pallet of older wooden folding tables, and two sizable dry erase boards.

The board approved the retirement of Nursing Instructor Beth Crawford, effective December 29. Custodian Lindsey Schlared’s resignation was also approved, with her last day being September 8.

Shanna Nichols of Trenton was hired as nursing faculty, starting on September 25. Geordan Karr of Savannah was also appointed as a clinical adjunct instructor.

The board endorsed Green Hills Head Start’s submission of its Year Five Non-Competing Continuation Grant Application, which includes funding of $2,252,117.

Head Start has submitted a change of scope application and is awaiting approval. This change proposes offering Early Head Start center-based services in Chillicothe and Unionville.

Head Start Director Sue Ewigman mentioned that two grant applications were written: one with the change of scope and one without. This ensures the correct application can be submitted when required.

The Green Hills Head Start Annual Program Report was also approved by the board, providing an overview of the 2022-2023 academic year.

An executive session was convened, potentially discussing employees, legal matters, and real estate.

Related