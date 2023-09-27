Trenton’s sales tax receipts nearly mirror last year’s figures

Local News September 27, 2023
Sales Tax
Sales tax receipts in Trenton, designated for general purposes, capital projects, parks, transportation, and fire department needs, are mirroring figures from the previous year. A comparison of the first five months of Trenton’s current fiscal year, spanning May through September, to the same period a year ago reveals nearly identical numbers.

This observation is noteworthy, especially given the United States’ inflation rate over the past five months, which stood at 1.5%. This is a decrease from the 3.7% inflation rate recorded for the year ending in August.

A breakdown of Trenton’s sales tax receipts for this fiscal year is as follows:

  • General purposes: Over $384,000
  • Capital projects: $192,000
  • Parks: $177,000
  • Transportation: Nearly $133,000
  • Fire department needs: More than $88,000

In addition to the sales tax, Trenton also benefits from a local use tax. This tax has generated over $178,000 in revenue during the first five months of the current city fiscal year. This marks a significant increase from the previous year, with the income from the local use tax rising by more than $64,000 compared to the same period a year ago.

Digital Correspondent

