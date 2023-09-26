Two Ford pickup trucks sideswipe mirrors on Highway A near Braymer

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

An accident occurred on Highway A, two miles north of Braymer and south of Easterville Drive, on September 26, 2023, at 1:33 p.m. The incident was reported by Corporal V.R.E. McBride of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The collision involved two vehicles: a 2001 Ford F150 driven by Marisa L. Harefeld, a 51-year-old woman from Bevier, Missouri, and a 1999 Ford F350 driven by Paula L. Holder, a 74-year-old woman from Braymer, Missouri. Both vehicles sustained minor damages but were driven from the scene post-incident.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when the Ford F150, which was traveling southbound on Highway A, crossed the center of the roadway. The driver’s side mirror of the Ford F150 struck the driver’s side mirror of the Ford F350, which was traveling northbound.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision. Marisa L. Harefeld sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention at the scene. Paula L. Holder was unharmed.

Related