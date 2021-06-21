Native north Missourian and long time employee named as NW District Engineer for MoDOT

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Marty Liles has been named the district engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Northwest District. The district covers 20 counties, including nearly 5,625 lane miles of highway and 1,383 state bridges. He will take over the leadership of the Northwest region from Chris Redline, who recently transferred to run MoDOT’s Kansas City region.

Liles began his 27-year career with MoDOT as a construction inspector in MoDOT’s Kansas City district in May 1994. He became a resident engineer in 1994 in the Richmond area and then MoDOT’s area engineer in Platte and Clay counties in 2000. Since 2003, Liles has held positions in MoDOT’s Northwest District, including area engineer, district construction and materials engineer, district maintenance and traffic engineer, and assistant district engineer.

Liles’s career has focused on working with partners in the construction and maintenance industry and in the local communities to provide a safe, reliable transportation system. He is looking to the future with MoDOT’s workforce and developing the next generation of transportation leaders for the area.

“I am excited and honored for the opportunity to lead MoDOT’s Northwest District team. We have an extremely dedicated team of employees who work hard to provide outstanding customer service,” Liles said. “Being from this region, I am familiar with how important the transportation system is to our communities and the traveling public. I look forward to working with our partners to continue to make improvements to the condition of our system.”

Liles graduated in 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Northwest Missouri State University and then received his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla in May 1994. He is a registered professional engineer in Missouri. He and his wife, Kristi, have three children. The Liles family was recognized by Northwest Missouri State University as its 2020 family of the year as Liles, his wife and two of their children are graduates.

