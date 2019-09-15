Trial for Maysville man accused of murder to be held in Caldwell County

A Maysville man charged with the felonies of second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in DeKalb County will have a jury trial in Caldwell County on another felony charge.

Kenneth Wykert was previously identified as the boyfriend of 23-year-old Leah Dawson of Maysville who went missing June 5th and whose remains were found June 26th. A trial for Wykert is set for November 25, 2019 (at 9 am) on failure to register as a sex offender. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for November 4, 2019, at 10 am.

An application for a change of venue was sustained in August, and the case was transferred from DeKalb to Caldwell County.

A preliminary hearing is to be held for Wykert in DeKalb County September 30 on the murder and abandonment of a corpse charge.

Wykert has also been charged in Clinton County with felony possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. A hearing for that case is scheduled for September 25th.

