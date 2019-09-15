Stanberry woman sent to hospital after crash; driver arrested on multiple accusations

A Stanberry resident was hurt early Sunday when a car raveled off a road in Worth County and hit a tree.

Twenty-two-year-old Neile Enderle was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with moderate injuries. Enderle was a passenger in the car driven by 24-year old Michael Hamilton of Albany who was not reported hurt.

The accident happened on Route J three miles southwest of Grant City as the westbound car ran off the right side of the road at a curve and hit a tree.

Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt and there was extensive damage to the car.

Hamilton was arrested on several accusations including felony resisting arrest by fleeing, felony driving while intoxicated resulting in injury, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a motor vehicle crash, and exceeding the posted speed limit.

He was being held in custody by the Worth County Sheriff’s Department.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 4 Shares