Gilman City man arrested in Gentry County

Local News September 15, 2019 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Gilman City man in Gentry County early Saturday morning on multiple allegations.

Thirty-nine-year-old Casey Sperry was accused of felony driving while intoxicated—aggravated offender, no driver’s license, exceeding the posted speed limit, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, and no insurance.

Sperry was also arrested on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on no driver’s license and exceeding the posted speed limit. He was transported to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 12-hour hold.

Post Views: 509
Share10
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
Pin
Share
10 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News