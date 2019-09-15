Gilman City man arrested in Gentry County

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Gilman City man in Gentry County early Saturday morning on multiple allegations.

Thirty-nine-year-old Casey Sperry was accused of felony driving while intoxicated—aggravated offender, no driver’s license, exceeding the posted speed limit, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, and no insurance.

Sperry was also arrested on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on no driver’s license and exceeding the posted speed limit. He was transported to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 12-hour hold.

