“Heritage Days” to be held in Jamesport

September 15, 2019
The Jamesport Community Association will sponsor the Annual Heritage Days later this month.

A craft show and retail market will be at the Spillman Event Center in Jamesport September 27th and 28th from 9 to 4 o’clock each day. There will also be kettle corn, fall décor, food, antiques, and a flea market both days.

Saturday only, there will be lost arts demonstrations, horse-drawn carriage rides, apple butter making, pressed cider, live music, and entertainment by the Missouri Town Dancers at 11 and 2 o’clock.

The 16th Annual Car, Truck, Bike, and Tractor Show will be held in Jamesport September 28th as well. There are various classes in which vehicles can be registered starting at 8 o’clock that morning. The show will run from 9 until 3 o’clock and costs $15.00 to enter.

More information on the car show can be obtained by calling 660-605-0575. More information on Heritage Days can be obtained by contacting the Jamesport Community Association at 660-684-6146 or emailing jamesportmo@yahoo.com.

