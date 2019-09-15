Crash near Maysville sends man to hospital via Life Net Eagle

September 15, 2019
Life Flight Helicopter

The Highway Patrol reports a Maysville man sustained serious injuries as the result of a sports utility vehicle overturning four miles north of Maysville on Friday afternoon.

An air ambulance transported 63-year-old Paul Notbusch to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph.

The SUV traveled east on Northwest Gospel Road before it began sliding, ran off the north side of the road, and struck a fence. The vehicle continued to slide through a pasture, struck another fence, overturned, and came to rest on its top facing northwest, totaled.

Notbusch did not wear a safety device. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Life Net Eagle assisted.

