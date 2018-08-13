Motorcyclist struck in face by debris on Highway 36

A motorcyclist was injured Saturday afternoon east of Stewartsville when he was hit in the left eye by road debris.

Thirty-one-year-old Matthew Willwerth of Joiner, Arkansas was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries.

The incident took place two miles east of Stewartsville on Highway 36 as Willwerth was eastbound when his left eye was struck by road debris thrown by another vehicle. No damage was reported to the motorcycle and Willwerth was able to bring the motorcycle to a controlled stop on the eastbound shoulder.

Willwerth was wearing a safety equipment.

Like this: Like Loading...