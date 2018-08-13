Child identification event to be held in Chillicothe

A free Missouri child identification and protection event is scheduled for August 25th in Chillicothe.

The event includes digital photographs, fingerprints, emergency contacts, dental bite impressions, and two laminated ID cards which are all Amber Alert compatible.

The event will be held from 10 until 2 o’clock at Calvary Baptist Church and is sponsored by the Missouri Masonic Children’s Foundation and Chillicothe Friendship Lodge 89, and hosted by the Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

Like this: Like Loading...