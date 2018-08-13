Fire burns farm equipment, hay and 30 acres on Northwest 12th Street

A fire late Friday afternoon near the Grundy-Daviess County line burned a hay baler, tractor, an estimated 20 large round bales of hay, along with approximately 30 acres in a field off Northwest 12th Street.

Delbert Sandefur of the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District explained the fire began when the baler got hot while in use, and luckily, no injuries were reported.

Firefighters from the Jamesport departments also responded to the blaze and were reported to be on on the scene about one hour and fifteen minutes.

Other details, including owner and operator information, were not available.

