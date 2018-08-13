Braymer teen dies in Friday night dirt bike crash

A Braymer resident was fatally injured when the dirt bike he was operating hit the rear wheel of a four-wheeler, went over a curb, and hit an exterior wall of a building, ejecting him from the bike.

Nineteen-year-old Aaron Leamer of Braymer was pronounced dead late Friday night at Cameron Regional Medical Center approximately an hour and fifteen minutes after the accident, which occurred at Route A and Highway 116. The operator of the four-wheeler, 21-year-old Daniel Rold of Cowgill, was not reported hurt.

The dirt bike was traveling on its rear wheel behind the four-wheeler as both vehicles were southbound on Route A when the front wheel of the dirt bike returned to the road as the four-wheeler turned west onto Highway 116. The dirt bike hit the right rear wheel of the four-wheeler, traveled off the south side of Highway 116, went over a curb, and hit the exterior wall of a building ejecting Leamer from the dirt bike.

The dirt bike came to rest on a sidewalk and the four-wheeler was brought to a controlled stop. Neither driver was wearing safety equipment.

Aaron Leamer is the first traffic fatality this year in Caldwell County investigated by the highway patrol.

