Motorcyclist injured in Caldwell County crash near Braymer

A California motorcyclist was injured early Sunday evening in a Caldwell County accident four miles to the northwest of Braymer.

Seventy-one-year-old Ronald Parsons of El Segundo was taken by ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

Parsons was southbound on Turkey Road when the motorcycle traveled off the west side; the driver lost control and the machine overturned.

The motorcycle received moderate damage and Parsons was using safety equipment.

Assistance was provided by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department as well as Breckenridge and Braymer fire departments.