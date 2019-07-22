Trenton teen injured in Sunday morning crash

A Trenton teenager was injured Sunday morning just one-half mile west of Trenton.

Nineteen-year-old Nathaniel Carter was taken by private vehicle to Wright Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

A trooper reported Carter was eastbound when it traveled off the south side of Northwest Third Street, down into a ditch, and struck a tree.

Vehicle damage was listed as extensive and Carter was wearing a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department and the Trenton Fire Department.