Weatherby woman ejected from car after crashing on Highway 13 near Hamilton

A Weatherby resident was hurt north of Hamilton when the car she was driving hit a unit towed by a pickup truck.

Thirty-year-old Johnnie Stephen was taken to Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries. The driver of the pickup, 54-year old George Chaney of Gilman City, was not reported hurt.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon one mile north of Hamilton on Highway 13 as the car was southbound and the truck was traveling north. The car crossed the center line, hit the unit towed by the truck, went off the left side of the road, overturned, hit a barbed wire fence and came to rest upright. Stephen was ejected from the car

The car was demolished and the pickup received moderate damage. Chaney was wearing a seat belt, but Stephens was not.