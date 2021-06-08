Mosaic receives grant from United States Department of Agriculture to expand telemedicine services

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Mosaic Life Care was recently awarded $902K from the United States Department of Agriculture Distance Learning and Telemedicine federal grant.

Funds will be used for telemedicine devices for increased access to quality health care within northwest Missouri communities. Telemedicine services will flow from the hub in St. Joseph to the rural end-user site, with equipment installed at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing plant, and Mosaic Medical Center – Albany.

The telemedicine expansion eliminates the need to travel for medical visits or risk dangerous transfers in emergency situations. The service also allows physicians to spend less travel time to rural communities and more time interfacing with patients.

Mosaic Medical Center – Albany President Jon Doolittle said this would continue Mosaic’s efforts in technology advancements.

“Mosaic Life Care remains committed to providing a variety of high-quality, in-person medical services in all of its hospitals and clinics,” Doolittle said. “However, changing consumer preferences and the experiences of the past year have highlighted the need for us to be excellent in virtual care, as well. This grant will help us continue our investments to provide technology-enabled access to world-class care, close to home.”

Rural residents in Maryville and Albany will gain access to virtual hospitalist services, electronic intensive care units, and access to over 70 categories of specialty care through the over 200 specialists at Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph Medical Center and the extended Mayo Clinic Care Network. Mosaic Life Care will also expand telemedicine capabilities to deliver behavioral health services through a partnership with Family Guidance Center in St. Joseph to provide emergency behavioral health assessments to Maryville and Albany residents.

Nate Blackford, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville president, said the expansion of telehealth services has been on their radar for several years.

“This grant will enable us to more rapidly make these much-needed services available to our patients and communities,” Blackford said. “From mental health to specialty care, telehealth will enable us to both extend and enhance the care being delivered.”

